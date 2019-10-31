BOULDER, Colo. — A man convicted of sexually assaulting a friend while she was unconscious has been sentenced to six years to life in prison, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

Police said 25-year-old Edgar Ramirez-Martinez went to a Longmont bar in April 2018 with a group of friends, including the woman he later assaulted.

According to a release from the DA, the victim said she became extremely intoxicated that night and Ramirez-Martinez helped place her in the back seat of a car.

The release said Ramirez-Martinez sexually assaulted the victim while she was unconscious and at some point during the assault, she woke up.

Ramirez-Martinez was found guilty in August of two counts of sexual assault. He was also sentenced Thursday to 20 years of parole.

“Because of the courage of the sex assault survivor and the witnesses who came to her aid, this attack was reported to the Longmont Police Department," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in an email sent to 9NEWS.

"We are grateful to the detectives and the prosecution team for their tireless efforts to secure the right outcome," he added. "At trial, the jury heard incredibly detailed testimony from the other witnesses and from the victim. This prison sentence is the right outcome in this tragic case.”

