CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A Denver man who took off during his trial on aggravated robbery and assault charges has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

According to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 24-year-old Miguel Angel Leon-Caballero and an accomplice were getting a ride from the victim in an extended-cab pickup truck in Aurora when the victim reported Leon-Caballero tried to strangle him with a phone charger cord.

The victim managed to get away, but Leon-Caballero and his accomplice took the truck.

Police later found the stolen truck, surveillance videos and other evidence supported the victim’s statements, the DA's office said.

The release said an Arapahoe County jury convicted Leon-Caballero in absentia in January of aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief and driving under restraint after he fled and cut off his GPS ankle monitor.

Leon-Caballero was arrested in April and sentenced Monday.

“The evidence presented at trial was so compelling, even the armed robber — who was on probation when he committed his crime ­-- was convinced…so he took off,” said District Attorney George Brauchler in the release. “There is no better way to signal to the court and the community that you are indeed guilty than to cut off your GPS ankle monitor and flee the jury trial you insisted upon.”

“The defendant re-victimized the community when he cut off his GPS and fled during his trial," prosecutor Francisco Martinez added. "Hopefully this sentence will allow the victims and the community to feel some sense of security. We are proud of law enforcement for never giving up on their pursuit of the defendant to make sure he got his day in court.”

