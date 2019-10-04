MINTURN, Colo. — The man who pleaded guilty to stealing a snow-cat painted like the General Lee car from the TV show ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ will spend three years in community corrections for the crime.

Jason Cuervo, 28, stole the Sno-Cat from Minturn the night of March 11 and towed it down Interstate 70 200 miles to Grand Junction in a Toyota Tacoma.

Mesa County deputies would receive information that day that Cuervo was barricaded inside a Grand Junction home. But, after an hours-long SWAT situation, he wasn’t found.

Deputies did find the stolen Sno-Cat and weapons, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The 11,000-pound vehicle is decorated like and named after The General Lee from Dukes of Hazard.

Cuervo was arrested at Boulder Toyota on April 9 after police received a tip he would be there.

He pleaded guilty to Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft on October 22.

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Cuervo has an extensive criminal history. He also pleaded guilty to a weapons possession charge and will be sentenced for that crime on April 23.

