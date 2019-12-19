WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man who shot a woman in a vehicle and then ended up driving her to the hospital was sentenced to 29 years in prison, the Weld County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Saw Heh, 38, pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder in June.

Heh fired a gun into the passenger side of a parked car near 15th Street in April 2017 and then drove away in a separate car, the DA said.

He then made a U-turn, pulled the 22-year-old victim from the vehicle, placed her in his car and drove to the North Colorado Medical Center, according to the DA.

“This situation could have ended a lot worse,” Deputy District Attorney Patrick Roche said. “Thankfully it didn’t, though. This defendant almost took the life of a young, innocent girl on the day he decided to fire shots into her vehicle."

