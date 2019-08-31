LEADVILLE, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer responding to a domestic violence call in October 2018.

Dylan Byrne Gregg, 33, was shot three times by the officer.

A news release from the district attorney's office said early in the morning on Oct. 30, 2018, Gregg was breaking things inside the house he lived in with his wife and one-year-old daughter.

His wife and daughter went to a bedroom, locked the door and called police.

Leadville Police Officer Thorne arrived and said he tried talking Gregg down. Gregg then began throwing things through a bay window at Thorne who was standing in the yard about 20 feet away.

The news release says Thorne used his Taser on Gregg, but it was ineffective.

Gregg charged at Officer Thorne and cornered him against a wall dividing Gregg's home and the home next door, according to the news release. Gregg then punched Officer Thorne in the head.

Fearing his safety, the release says Officer Thorne shot Gregg three times.

The district attorney's office said Gregg ignored repeated orders to stop.

At the time of the incident, the release says Gregg's blood alcohol content was 0.145, nearly double the legal driving limit. He also tested positive for cocaine and marijuana use.

The release says Gregg has an extensive criminal history that includes drug abuse and time in prison in 2009.

