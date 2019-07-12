WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for assaulting and robbing an 87-year-old woman at a Dollar Tree store in January.

Last month, Contarius Lamonye Alexander, 22, was found guilty of:

Robbery of an at-risk adult with serious bodily injury

Third-degree assault of an at-risk adult

Identify theft

Wheat Ridge Police were called to the Dollar Tree at West 44th Avenue and North Harlan Street on Jan. 7, where they found the elderly woman injured. She was transported to the hospital to be treated.

She suffered a fractured elbow, cuts, bruises and abrasions, and doctors said her injuries created a substantial risk of death.

Alexander was seen hanging around outside the store for about 20 minutes before the attack, according to prosecutors. As the woman walked to enter the store, he approached her, grabbed her purse, and knocked her to the ground, prosecutors said.

He then dragged her along the pavement as he made his getaway with her purse.

An hour later, he was caught on surveillance video using her credit card in a convenience store.

