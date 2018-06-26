DENVER – A man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man in the parking lot of a popular taco shop near downtown Denver.

A Denver District Court jury found Christian Gulzow guilty of second-degree murder in June. The 37-year-old had been charged with first-degree murder.

Jason Lucero, 29, was stabbed to death in the parking lot of Torchy's Tacos.

Prosecutors said Gulzow stabbed 29-year-old Brian Lucero near the parking lot of Torchy’s Tacos at West 11th Avenue and North Broadway during the early morning hours of May 23, 2017. Witnesses told Denver police the pair had gotten into an argument at a nearby gas station.

At the time, Gulzow was wearing white clown makeup with black streaks, and gloves with blades on each finger, the witnesses told police.

Lucero was found unresponsive in the Torchy’s parking lot with stab wounds to the neck.

Gulzow, meanwhile, was spotted riding down a nearby side street on a scooter.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Denver Police Department last year, Gulzow was caught on camera throwing a bloody knife into some bushes.

He was arrested the same morning of the stabbing near West Alameda Avenue and Lipan Street, police said. His clothes were covered in blood.

During an interview with investigators, Gulzow told police Lucero threatened him to “get out of my alley” and that during an ensuing fight, he may have accidentally stabbed him.

He later said he didn’t know who stabbed Lucero.

Gulzow is slated to be sentenced on Aug. 10. He faces up to 48 years in prison.

