ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police are asking residents to shelter in place while they look for a suspect in a carjacking Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Arvada Police Department (APD), the carjacking was reported at around 7:44 p.m. in the area of West 68th Avenue and Depew Street. No one was injured.

The stolen vehicle, a gold Dodge Ram pickup, was located at West 58th Avenue and Kipling Parkway, police said. Officers began to pursue the truck, and the chase ended with a crash in the area of Ralston Road and Rensselaer Drive. No one was injured.

A female passenger was taken into custody, but a man with a handgun ran away. During a foot pursuit, police said, the man fired shots at officers. No officers were injured, and they did not return fire.

That man is still on the loose, and police consider him armed and dangerous. He's described as a 5 feet, 5 inch tall white male, 150 pounds, 30 years old, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in the 5900 block of Johnson Way, according to a tweet from APD.

Numerous jurisdictions are assisting in the search for the suspect. A spokesperson for APD says at least 30 to 40 officers are involved.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.