1 person, police K9 killed in Manitou Springs shooting

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — One person and a police K9 were shot and killed in a shooting in downtown Manitou Springs late Monday night.

Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) officers and El Paso County Sheriff’s (EPCSO) deputies responded to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue due to a report of a person menacing others with a firearm at approximately 11 p.m. Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD, who is conducting the investigation, said a short time later, officers and deputies contacted the suspect from that report. During that contact, the suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement personnel.

As a result, at least one MSPD officer and at least one EPCSO deputy fired their duty weapon at least one time, striking the suspect. Officers and deputies immediately started life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, but the suspect died on the scene, said CSPD.

An EPCSO K9 was shot and killed during this incident. The K9’s handler was not injured and no other deputies or officers were injured in this incident, according to CSPD.

The involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave per their department policies.

CSPD will be the lead investigative agency for this OIS (Officer Involved Shooting). PIO Newton is on scene. EPSO and MSPD PIOs will provide on-camera public safety brief in approximately 30 min. https://t.co/OCadCN2rh6 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 12, 2022

