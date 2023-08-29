Troopers find 133 lbs of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

A search of the vehicle revealed more than 100 packages containing a total weight of 133 pounds of marijuana.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — More than 130 pounds of marijuana were discovered in a vehicle in Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said its troopers arrested a man after making the discovery during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

According to NSP, a trooper observed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding near mile marker 228 in Dawson County around 7:40 a.m. Friday. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed more than 100 packages containing a total weight of 133 pounds of marijuana, said NSP.

The driver was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no operator’s license.

