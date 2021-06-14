Jury selection begins Monday in Mark Redwine's trial

Redwine is charged in connection to the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son Dylan. His trial is scheduled to run through Aug. 2.

DURANGO, Colo. — Jury selection in the trial against Mark Redwine, who is accused of killing his 13-year-old son in 2013, will begin Monday after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Redwine is charged in connection to the death of his son Dylan Redwine, who disappeared during a court-mandated visit with his dad in La Plata County around Thanksgiving of 2012.

Dylan Redwine's partial remains were found in June of 2013, but Mark Redwine was not indicted until 2017 on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Jury selection is expected to last the rest of the week. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday, and the prosecution and defense will each get one hour.

The trial has been delayed many times over the years. It was previously scheduled to begin in January, but was moved to April and then to June due to health concerns.



During the investigation, DNA testing found Dylan's blood in multiple places in his father's living room, according to La Plata County Sheriff's Office:

On a couch

On a love seat

On the floor

Corner of a coffee table

Beneath the carpet

A cadaver dog also detected the scent of a human body in the same room, near the washing machine, on Mark Redwine's clothing and in his pickup, according to the sheriff's office.



Jury selection previously began in November 2020, but a mistrial was declared when his defense attorneys argued in court that multiple members of the team were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

