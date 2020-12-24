2 people arrested in connection with Greeley murder

Blaire McQueen, 27, was found dead in her apartment the morning of Dec. 18.

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a Greeley woman's murder.

Marquise Daniels and McKenzie Prader, both 25 years old, are in jail awaiting possible charges in the death of 27-year-old Blaire McQueen, police said.

McQueen was found dead inside a residence in the 2100 block of 18th Avenue Court in Greeley.

Police said they were called to the residence for a report of suspicious activity just after 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

The Weld County coroner's office did not disclose how McQueen died.

Greeley Police said Marquise Daniels was being held in the Larimer County Detention Center after eluding Loveland Police. Daniels is in parole from the Colorado Dept. of Corrections, police said.

Daniels is being held on suspicion of:

First-degree murder

Felony murder

Aggravated robbery

First-degree burglary

Daniels' next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 28

Prader was booked into the Weld County Detention Center.

Police said Prader was on federal probation at the time of her arrest. Federal court documents out of Oklahoma show that Prader pleaded guilty to bank robbery in 2017. She was sentenced to 42 months in prison along with three years probation after her release, court documents show.

Prader is being held on suspicion of:

Felony murder

Aggravated robbery

First-degree burglary