Three masked men, armed with guns, robbed an Aurora hotel early Wednesday morning, a spokesman for Aurora police said.

Officers responded to the Econo Lodge at 15900 East 40th Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Police said 6 guests were in the lobby when the armed men came inside and robbed the hotel. The men did not fire their weapons police said.

One person had a minor injury but refused medical treatment according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

