Norfolk mass shooting hospitalizes 7

NORFOLK, Va. — A mass shooting near Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia, left seven people hospitalized Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Killiam Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said, which is just off ODU's campus and close to Colley Avenue.

In a tweet that came out just before 5 a.m., the department said seven people were hospitalized. Two of those people's injuries are considered life-threatening, while the other five are expected to recover.

Some of the people hurt were Norfolk State University (NSU) students, the university said in a tweet.

Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services. — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) September 4, 2022

Just before 6 a.m., NSU tweeted that the Norfolk Police Department had made the school aware that "several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd."