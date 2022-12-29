Massage therapist accused of inappropriate sexual contact

Michael Murray, 27, is accused of inappropriate sexual contact against two women during massages in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins massage therapist is facing charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching two different clients, Fort Collins police said.

Michael Murray, 27, is accused of inappropriate sexual contact against two women during massages in February and June. Police said they were notified of the alleged crimes after they happened, and presented the case to prosecutors earlier this month. The charges were filed Dec. 21.

Murray is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor, including:

Sexual contact - no consent - force/threat

Sex assault - false medical exam

Sexual contact - fake medical exam

Sexual contact - no consent

All four charges were filed in connection with the June incident, court documents show.

Police said Murray was a massage therapist at Massage Heights on Council Tree Avenue in Fort Collins, and they believe he also worked at other local massage businesses.

Police said they believe there may be other victims who were inappropriately touched by Murray during a massage. Anyone who may have been a victim or has information that may help the investigation is asked to call Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.

State records show Murray received his Colorado massage therapy license in September 2021. On Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, the state department that licenses massage therapists received complaints about the two incidents, documents show. Murray's state license was summarily suspended Wednesday, meaning he now cannot legally practice massage therapy in Colorado.

Murray is set to appear in court on Jan. 24.

