Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client

The incident happened at Touch of Wellness in Commerce City, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A massage therapist was arrested and has been charged with sexual assault related to an incident involving a client at his business in Commerce City, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

David Gray, 59, is charged with one count of sexual assault, which is a class four felony.

He's accused of assaulting a 28-year-old woman on June 11 who came into his business, called of Touch of Wellness. It's located at 13575 E. 104th Ave. in Commerce City.

Gray is due in Adams County Court on July 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line at 303-289-3626.

The case was investigated by the Commerce City-Brighton Sexual Assault Task Force.