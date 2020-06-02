PARKER, Colo. — A massage therapist has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a client at Elements Massage in Parker, according to the Parker Police Department (PPD).

Ian Alexander Baker, 25, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault related to an incident at the Elements Massage location at 18551 Mainstreet in Parker, PPD said. Baker worked there as a massage therapist and the alleged victim was his client, according to police.

Parker police said they released Baker's photo Thursday in an effort to determine if he victimized others. PPD said Baker may have worked at other spas in the Aurora and Parker areas as a massage therapist.

RELATED: Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

Anyone who believes Baker victimized them is asked to contact Detective Wilson at 303-805-6561.

RELATED: 2 charged, 1 wanted in connection to Fort Collins massage parlors reportedly offering sexual services

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS