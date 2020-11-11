Client robs massage therapist at gunpoint

A man who showed up for an appointment the held the worker at gunpoint and demanded money, Brighton Police said.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who showed up for a scheduled massage appointment at a Brighton business held the massage therapist at gunpoint and demanded money, according to the Brighton Police Department (BPD).

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 at a business that was not named by police.

The victim was not hurt during the incident, and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

He's described as a Black man with a muscular build who was wearing athletic wear and appeared to be "well dressed", according to BPD.

He also told the victim, according to police, that he is not from the Brighton area. Anyone who believes they may have information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the BPD tip line 303- 655-8740.

Police also encouraged any massage therapist who may have experienced any suspicious activity at their workplace to call and report that activity.