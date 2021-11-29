Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Eagle County

Nathaniel David Gordon, 47, is not allowed to perform any massages as a court-ordered condition of his bond.

BASALT, Colo. — A Basalt-area massage therapist faces multiple counts including sexual assault, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

Nathaniel David Gordon, 47, of New Castle was arrested by Basalt Police Department on Nov. 24, two days after an alleged sexual assault in their jurisdiction, according to the district attorney's office.

Gordon faces the following charges, the district attorney's office said:

Sexual assault

Unlawful sexual contact

Criminal invasion of privacy

Gordon was issued a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, and he is not allowed to perform any massages due to a court-ordered condition added to the bond, according to the district attorney's office.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident or any similar incidents involving the suspect is asked to contact police at 970-927-4316.

