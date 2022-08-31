State lawmaker sentenced after pleading guilty to impaired driving charge

Rep. Matt Gray, 41, was arrested on suspicion of DUI in April while trying to pick up his kids from an after-school program.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A state lawmaker who was arrested in April on suspicion of DUI has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Rep. Matt Gray (D), 41, was arrested while trying to pick up his two children from an after-school program in Broomfield.

According to an arrest report, staff at Coyote Ridge Elementary School were concerned that Gray might be intoxicated when he arrived to pick up his kids because of the way he was acting.

Broomfield Police were called to the school and spoke with Gray outside. Officers said Gray refused to do a voluntary roadside sobriety test and refused to use a portable breath tester.

The arrest report says Gray's eyes were bloodshot and glossy and that he appeared unsteady on his feet, slurred his words and had trouble finishing his thoughts.

An officer wrote that he told Gray he smelled of an unknown alcoholic beverage and that he appeared to be on some type of controlled substance. Gray denied both.

Gray denied drinking before picking up his kids, and said he was having a panic attack. He later wrote in a now-deleted tweet that he had symptoms of anxiety and depression.

On Wednesday, Gray pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while ability impaired. He was sentenced to one year of supervised probation, 24 hours of community service, participation on a Mothers Against Drunk Driving panel and alcohol treatment. If he violates his probation, he may have to spend time in jail.

Gray is the first state lawmaker known to be arrested on suspicion of DUI since 2016, when Democratic State Rep. Dan Pabon was arrested on St. Patrick's Day.

Less than a week after his arrest, Gray announced that he would not seek reelection for a fourth term in the House.

