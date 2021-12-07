3 Maven Hotel suspects transferred to federal custody

Three of the four suspects arrested on drugs and gun charges last Friday are now in federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

DENVER — Three of the four suspects arrested last Friday at a hotel in Lower Downtown have been transferred into federal custody, a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman did not say when Richard Platt, 43, Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, and Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, were transferred or why. Kanoelehua Serikawa, 42, was still in the custody in the Denver jail, according to records.

The four suspects were arrested last Friday at the Maven Hotel at 1850 Wazee St. after a member of the hotel's cleaning staff entered one of the group's rooms on the 8th floor and found multiple firearms, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD) Probable Cause (PC) statements in the case.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, spoke to 9NEWS reporter Marc Sallinger from the Denver jail on Monday on said he was at the hotel for a drug deal and didn't want to hurt anyone or know about the guns that were found in the rooms.

"I might have done some stupid things in my life, but murder is not one," Gabriel Rodriguez said. "Stabbing is not one. I’ve never done that. I’m sorry I sold drugs. I’m sorry I did that."

DPD Chief Paul Pazen declined earlier this week to rule out any theories as to what the suspects' intentions were, citing his agency's ongoing investigation.

FBI Denver released a statement on Sunday saying in part, "We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game," the FBI said in a statement. "We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players or the community at this time."

After a cleaning staff member alerted her supervisor to the firearms in Room 809, hotel staff found that the man who rented the room, Ricardo Rodriguez had originally intended to check out that day, but instead requested several more days and got another room with a balcony that overlooked the alley outside the hotel, the DPD PC statements say.

Hotel staff also found vehicles associated with the rooms in the parking garage that had a ballistic vest, a duty belt and a high-capacity magazine in plain view, according to the PC statements.

Denver Police then conducted search warrants.

Documents show that police searched the two rooms and found a large number of ecstasy pills and heroin and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Firearms were found in both rooms. In Room 403, there were about 12 firearms, the PC statements say. It was unclear from the PC statements how many firearms were in Room 809.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of:

Platt: possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Gabriel Rodriguez: possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez: possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Serikawa: possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a warrant from another jurisdiction.