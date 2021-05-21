Denver Police investigate overnight shooting

A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in Denver's Speer neighborhood.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Denver's Speer neighborhood.

Police first tweeted about the shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. A man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

DPD asks that anyone with information about this shooting call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

How Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Works:

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

