CBI looking for car involved in Christmas day hit-and-run

Investigators are looking for a 2009 Grey Saturn Vue with front-end damage.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs help locating a person last seen driving a 2009 Gray Saturn Vue believed to be in a hit-and-run on the night of Christmas.

CBI issued a medina alert for the Saturn Vue with Colorado license plate BFGB57. Investigators say the person last seen in this vehicle was a woman between the ages of 30-40.

Investigators said the woman was involved in a hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue and South Pennsylvania around 8:48 p.m. on the night of Christmas.

The woman hit a pedestrian and fled the scene, officials said. Investigators said the person that was hit suffered from serious bodily injury.

Officials ask anyone who sees or knows where the car is to call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MEDINA ALERTS

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

> More information about Medina Alerts can be found here.

AMBER ALERTS

“AMBER” stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert was created after the January 1996 kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman.

Certain criteria must be met before an AMBER Alert is issued

The abducted child must be 17 years old or younger.

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery.

A local law enforcement agency or AMBER designee from another state must request the activation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is responsible for issuing AMBER alerts.