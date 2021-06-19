Medina Alert issued after hit-and-run crash in Denver

The vehicle is described as a black 2005 Ford pickup with Colorado license plate 338-PAK.

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Medina Alert after a hit-and-run crash in Denver Saturday night.

According to the alert, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at 5th Avenue and Knox Court.

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Denver Police said.

The vehicle that left the scene is described as a black 2005 Ford pickup truck with Colorado license plate number 338-PAK. The model is unknown. The alert says the truck may have significant damage to its front end on the driver's side.

The truck was last seen heading westbound from the scene of the crash, according to the alert.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or Denver Police at 720-913-2000.

