Medina Alert issued after hit-and-run crash that killed woman

Investigators are looking for a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate BWWG03.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Medina Alert on Wednesday for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman Saturday in Aurora.

Aurora Police said about 3:45 a.m. Sept. 23, officers responded to a report of a deceased person in the roadway near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Ursula Street, outside Children's Hospital.

Investigators found that a 42-year-old woman, later identified as Andrea Lizeth Reza, was crossing the street mid-block in the eastbound lanes of Colfax, just west of the pedestrian bridge, when someone driving an SUV hit her, according to police. The driver left the scene and has not been found.

CBI said the vehicle involved in the crash was a black 2016 Ford Explorer with license plate BWWG03. It is missing the driver's side headlight. A similar vehicle is pictured below.

Anyone who sees the Explorer is asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000.

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014, and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

> More information about Medina Alerts can be found here.

