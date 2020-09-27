Medina Alert issued after crash on I-25

Police said the vehicle they're looking for is a gray 2003 Acura sedan with pink or orange wheels.

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Medina Alert after a hit-and-run crash involving serious injuries on Interstate 25.

According to a bulletin from CBI, the crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at I-25 south and 20th Street.

The vehicle Denver police are looking for is described as a gray 2003 Acura sedan. It may have significant front end damage and has pink or orange wheels, according to the bulletin. A similar vehicle is pictured above.

The car has Colorado license plates BID-546. Police said it was last seen in the area of 37th Avenue and Vallejo Street.

No details about the crash or the number of people injured have been released.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Medina Alerts are named in honor of Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011. They're issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed.

#TRAFFIC - MEDINA ALERT - #DPD Officers are looking for a Grey Acura sedan; Plate# BID546, with Pink or Orange wheels and front end damage. This vehicle is linked to a Serious Injury crash at SB I-25 & 20th St. The vehicle was last seen in the area of 37th & Vallejo St. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 27, 2020