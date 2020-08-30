Medina Alert issued after hit-and-run crash on I-25

The vehicle is a 2010 light blue Hyundai Sonata with South Carolina plate IAJ-107. It has stickers on the rear window and the back bumper, according to CBI.

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Medina Alert after a vehicle left the scene of a crash that left two people in the hospital and caused a closure on Interstate 25.

According to a release from CBI, the vehicle was last seen southbound at I-25 and Yale, which is where the crash happened at 5:50 p.m.

The vehicle is a 2010 light blue Hyundai Sonata with South Carolina license plate IAJ-107. It has stickers on the rear window and the back bumper, according to CBI.

The driver is described as a white male with a medium build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt.

Medina Alerts are named in honor of Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011. They're issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed.

Police said no one was killed in the three-vehicle crash, but two people were taken to the hospital and the southbound lanes of I-25 were shut down for hours.

Anyone who sees the driver or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or DPD at 720-913-2012.