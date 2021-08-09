Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian in LoDo

Denver police say a pedestrian was struck by a 2010 Chevy Impala in LoDo Saturday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) issued a Medina Alert for a driver who hit a pedestrian on 20th Street and Larimer Street in LoDo on Saturday morning.

According to the Medina Alert bulletin issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), the vehicle that hit the pedestrian is a tan 2010 Chevy Impala with the license plate BTLW77.

Police did not say the condition of the victim or give an identification.

Anyone with information on the incident or see a vehicle that matches the description is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000 or 911.

This is the second hit-and-run in Denver this week. The first hit-and-run happened on Monday, Sept 27 at the intersection of North Broadway and East 3rd Avenue. DPD said a man in a wheelchair was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a a white 2013 to 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Police said the victim, 48-year-old Christopher Kelly, was pronounced dead from his injuries.

DPD is looking for the white pickup truck in Monday's incident. They believe the driver's side headlight is missing and should have damage to the driver's side bumper.

Anyone with information on that case is also asked DPD.

MEDINA ALERTS

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

