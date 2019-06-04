A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night following a hit-and-run crash in LoDo, according to the Denver Police Department.

The collision involved three vehicles and occurred at about 9 p.m. at 15th and Blake Streets. The pedestrian who was struck was taken to Denver Health with serious injuries. One of the vehicles involved fled the scene of the crash, DPD said.

Shortly after the crash, police issued a Medina Alert for a 2006 maroon Toyota pickup truck with Colorado license plate BRI 869.

The collision happened about a half-mile from Coors Field, where crowds are still celebrating the Rockies home opener.

About an hour earlier, a Denver police officer was injured in a disturbance just a few blocks away.

15th Street is closed between Market and Blake streets.

