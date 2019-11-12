DURANGO, Colo. — A man was sentenced to serve over 23 years in federal prison Tuesday for two separate cases against him - one involving the rape of a woman and one involving an assault on a police officer.

Wambli Mills, 23, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault after U.S. District Attorney Jason Dunn said he raped a woman while on the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation near Towaoc, Colo.

The woman was able to escape and report the assault to the police, according to Dunn. Mills was then found hiding in a nearby field with the victim’s leggings wrapped around his neck. Police said the victim’s underwear was also in his possession when he was found.

He was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for that crime.

Mills also pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury for a separate case in which Dunn said he and his brother attacked a police officer.

A Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer was on the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation attempting to make an arrest when Dunn said Mills and his brother, Wendell Mills Jr., tackled the officer.

While the officer was on the ground, Dunn said Mills attempted to choke the officer and Mills Jr. grabbed the officer's pistol which went off, hitting the officer in the leg.

Mills Jr. also pointed what Dunn said Mills believed was a loaded weapon at the officer's head and pulled the trigger several times.

A bystander intervened, allowing the officer to taser Mills and Mills Jr. and subdued them, according to Dunn.

Mills Jr. was previously sentenced to just over 10 years in prison for his part in that crime. Mills was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.

“Wambli Mills has twice demonstrated that he is a significant danger to the Ute Mountain Ute community,” Dunn said in a release. “As these sentences show, our office is committed to holding violent offenders in Indian Country accountable for their crimes.”

