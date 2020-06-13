Memorial service scheduled for woman shot, killed while walking dog

Isabella Thallas, 21, was shot and killed in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood. Her boyfriend, who was also shot, is expected to recover.

DENVER — A memorial service for 21-year-old Isabella Thallas, who was shot and killed while walking her dog in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood, will take place on Wednesday.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at Church in the City on 1580 North Gaylord Street in Denver.

The family said that all are welcome to attend the service.

Thallas was shot and killed Wednesday while walking her dog with her boyfriend Darian Simon. Police said in a probably cause (PC) statement the suspect who shot them, Michael Close, was mad about their dog relieving itself.

A probable cause (PC) statement from Denver Police (DPD) for the arrest of Close said Simon was shot in the leg and buttocks.

The shooting happened in the near the 3000 block of North Fox Street, and the PC statement says it occurred after a man yelled at Simon for commanding the dog "to poop" while he and Thallas were out walking the dog.

The PC statement says the suspect, Close, was apprehended in Park County. Close lives in the area of the shooting, according to DPD.

Simon is still in the hospital but is expected to recover from his injuries.

Several hundred people gathered to remember Thallas on Thursday night.

"My heart is broke. I’ve never gone to sleep crying and woke up crying in my life. I’ve been through a lot," Isabella's father said during the event. "I can’t replace what was taken today. When I say broke, she was walking her dog with her boyfriend. That was it."

The memorial at the spot where Thallas died has grown with flowers and pictures covering the side of the street, and the Thallas family is now raising money to build a dog park in the exact location where Isabella died.

"I feel as though it’s only appropriate, in her memory, to go ahead and have a dog park right where she took her last breath. Yeah, I think that’s exactly what she would have wanted," Thallas' sister said.