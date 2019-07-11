DENVER — Denver Police released photos of two men who they said caused about $100,000 worth of damage at a downtown building late last month.

The men are wanted for criminal mischief in connection with an incident that happened around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at an office building near 17th and Curtis streets.

A spokesperson for DPD said the building suffered water damage. An incident report from DPD lists the building as The Quincy Apartments, which is located at 1776 Curtis St.

Both individuals are described as white men, in their 30s, and both have black hair. They were wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

The men accused of causing about $100,000 in damage at a downtown Denver building.

Denver Police Dept.

If you recognize either of them or have information about the incident, contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

