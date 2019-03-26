FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two men from California traveled to Fort Collins and then assaulted three people who used to work for a marijuana farming operation owned by one of the suspects, Fort Collins police said in a release.

Officers responded to a hospital on Nov. 23, 2018 to investigate a report that several patients were being treated for serious injuries consistent with an assault.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that Michael Syvertson, 39, and Dimitri Shokrikhanegah, 30, came to Colorado to confront the victims, who once worked for Syvertson in California. He believed the three men had stolen marijuana from his farming operation, according to police.

Syvertson and Shokrikhanegah traveled to Fort Collins, found the victims at a residence, held them captive, and assaulted them, police said. After searching the home, the suspects left and threatened to kill the victims and their families if they sought medical care or contacted police, the news release said.

Syvertson and Shokrikhanegah were arrested in northern California with the help of local law enforcement. They've been extradited to Colorado and are being held at the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

First Degree Kidnapping (class 1 felony)

First Degree Assault (class 3 felony)

Second Degree Assault (class 4 felony)

Burglary (class 3 felony)

Aggravated Robbery (class 3 felony)

Anyone with additional information about this incident or these suspects should contact Detective Jason Curtis at 970-416-2776. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS