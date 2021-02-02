Men stole expensive tools at gunpoint, sold them on Facebook, prosecutors say

The men are accused of stealing equipment and power tools and then selling the items on the Facebook Marketplace.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Grand Jury has indicted three men in connection with a string of robberies that occurred around the Denver Metro area over the last few months.

Kevin Cervantes-Rodriguez, 23, Justin Patrick Romero,39, and Antonio Guevara, 24, have been connected to at least a dozen armed robberies since January, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

They've been indicted on 36 counts including violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) and numerous counts of aggravated robbery, theft and conspiracy, the release said.

The indictment alleges that the prolific, organized robbers stole expensive tools and equipment from retail stores at gunpoint. The merchandise was later sold on Facebook Marketplace, according to the DA's office.

The three men are linked to the following armed robberies:

Jan. 7: Big R Store, Elizabeth

Jan. 8: Murdoch’s, Longmont

Jan 28: Harbor Freight, Lakewood

Jan. 30: Harbor Freight, Thornton

Jan. 30: Home Depot, Golden

Jan. 31: Home Depot, Aurora

Feb. 1: Murdoch’s, Castle Rock

Feb. 4: Home Depot, Aurora

Feb.7 Murdoch’s, Douglas County

Feb.12 Big R Store, Elizabeth

Feb.16 Big R Store, Thornton

Feb.18 Target, Highlands Ranch

The presumptive sentencing range for a Class 2 felony is 8-24 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to the release.

Cervantes-Rodriguez faces the following charges and is due in court on June 4 for an arraignment.

1 count of COCCA – pattern of racketeering (Class 2 felony)

1 count of COCCA – conspiracy (Class 2 felony)

12 counts of aggravated robbery (Class 3 felony)

3 counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery (Class 4 felony)

1 count of robbery (Class 4 felony)

1 count of conspiracy to commit robbery (Class 5 felony)

5 counts of theft (Class 6 felony)

2 counts of theft (Class 1 misdemeanor)

Romero faces the following charges and has a hearing set for May 14.

1 count of COCCA – pattern of racketeering (Class 2 felony)

1 count of COCCA – conspiracy (Class 2 felony)

7 counts of aggravated robbery (Class 3 felony)

1 count of robbery (Class 4 felony)

1 count of conspiracy to commit robbery (Class 5 felony)

2 counts of theft (Class 6 felony)

2 counts of theft (Class 1 misdemeanor)

Guevara faces the following charges and is due in court for an arraignment on June 4.

1 count of COCCA – a pattern of racketeering (Class 2 felony)

1 count of COCCA – conspiracy (Class 2 felony)

5 counts of aggravated robbery (Class 3 felony)

2 counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery (Class 4 felony)

2 counts of theft (Class 1 misdemeanor)

The release said the Castle Rock and Elizabeth police departments and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these crimes, along with police in Lakewood and Denver.

