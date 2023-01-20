3 men indicted on suspicion of selling drugs to students in Longmont schools

The District Attorney's Office said the three men provided drugs to students in exchange for money and sexual acts.

LONGMONT, Colo. — After an investigation by the Longmont Police Department and the District Attorney's Office, three men were indicted last week on suspicion of selling drugs to students in Longmont.

On Friday, the DA's Office announced that Mario Moreno, Angelo Torres and Aldair Garcia Rodriguez were indicted Jan. 12 on multiple charges in the investigation. The DA's Office said the men sold drugs to students at public schools across the St. Vrain Valley School District in exchange for money and sexual acts.

Investigators revealed through records, witness interviews and evidence from social media, banks and phone companies that the men were operating a wide-ranging drug deal operation, according to a DA's Office news release.

The men sold cocaine, MDMA, marijuana and marijuana concentrate to students and coerced underage girls to perform sexual acts in exchange for drugs, the DA's Office said.

On Jan. 12, a grand jury indicted the three men, who are in custody.

Moreno's bail was set at $2 million. He was indicted on 59 changes including:

One count of sex assault on a child

Four counts of human sex trafficking for sexual servitude

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

One count of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

21 counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor

Seven counts of child abuse

Nine counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Four counts of special offender

Four counts of tampering with a witness

One count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

One count of money laundering

One count of tax evasion

Torres' bail was set at $200,000. He was indicted on three charges:

One count of human trafficking on a minor for sexual servitude

One count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

One count of distribution of a controlled substance

Rodriguez's bail was set at $1 million, and he was indicted on five charges:

Three counts of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude

Two counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor

Longmont Police and the DA's Office are looking for additional victims in the investigation. Victims can contact Detective Daniel Kilian at 303-774- 3693 or District Attorney Senior Investigator Edna Munoz at 303-441-1355.

