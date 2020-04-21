AURORA, Colo. — Two men were caught on video crawling through the drive-thru window of an Aurora McDonald's and then robbing the restaurant earlier this month, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

On Tuesday, APD released video of the April 13 incident which happened around 12:45 a.m. at the restaurant at 14201 E. 6th Avenue, just off Interstate 225.

Both suspects are wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants and have masks partially covering their faces. In the video, you can see one suspect is armed with what appears to be a handgun.

RELATED: Man arrested Tuesday morning after lengthy standoff in Erie

After confronting employees throughout the business, they robbed them of all the money they had, according to the Facebook post. The video shows one of the suspects grabbing handfuls of cash from a register drawer. APD did not say how much money was taken.

Aurora Police Dept.

Both men exit the restaurant through what appears to be a side or back door and then run from the restaurant.

RELATED: Police looking for suspects in robbery from Hertz at DIA

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Male, 18-21 years old, 5'8"-5'11, 175-200 pounds wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black ski mask, latex gloves and armed with a silver handgun.

Suspect 2: Male, 18-21 years old, 5'8"-5'11, 175-200 pounds, wearing glasses, a blue hoodie, black pants, a blue ski mask, and latex gloves.

Aurora Police Dept.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Colorado Police Agent Green at 303-739-6382.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS