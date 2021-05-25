Fire destroys home where SWAT settled earlier disturbance near Colorado State Monument, sheriff says

Evacuation orders for residents within two miles in the Glade Park area were lifted, and the cause is under investigation, Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — An evacuation order has been lifted for a structure and brush fire that started Tuesday morning in Mesa County.

The fire was reported in the 15600 block of Holloway Lane near the Colorado National Monument. That's in the Glade Park area of Mesa County about 20 driving miles west of Grand Junction.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they were initially called to an altercation between roommates at around 4:40 a.m. One of the people involved in the disturbance, a 35-year-old man, was reported to have been armed with a gun, and witnesses said the man fired at least one shot into the air before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The SWAT team responded to the disturbance and safely evacuated all of the people, including children, from the home, MCSO said. Deputies spoke with the 35-year-old man and deescalated the situation, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies believed that the man was no longer a threat to the surrounding area, MCSO said.

> Video above: Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen explains how wildfires spread through neighborhoods.

At around 8 a.m., deputies in the area saw smoke and fire coming from the property involved in the earlier disturbance, deputies said. SWAT team members came back to the home and contacted the 35-year-old man, who then surrendered peacefully, MCSO said.

The sheriff's office decided to evacuate residents within two miles of the fire due to the terrain where it was burning and conditions which would allow for rapid growth. An emergency alert was sent to about 70 residents, the sheriff's office said.

MCSO said the home and a car burned in the fire and were deemed to be total losses. Fire crews contained the brush fire to about one acre and the evacuation order was lifted.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, MCSO said. The 35-year-old man is in custody with charges pending against him, the sheriff's office said. The man's name has not yet been released.

Residents who were evacuated were instructed to go to the Glade Park store located at 16498 D S Rd. That's just over four miles south of where the fire was reported.

Much of the Western Slope is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.