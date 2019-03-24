GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A man is dead after a standoff with deputies Saturday evening.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on the 2900 block of Bunting Avenue in Grand Junction about 6:42 p.m. Saturday on the report of a suicidal man with a gun. Upon arrival, deputies found a man holding a shotgun.

During the incident, deputies fired shots at the man, who retreated into the house. Sometime later, deputies entered the house and found the man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A press release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said investigators do not know at this time whether deputies shot the man.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death and will release the man's identity.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate. The team is made up of members from several police departments in Mesa County as well as the Colorado State Patrol.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard policy. The sheriff's office is responsible for releasing their names.

Anyone who might have heard or witnessed the incident, or anyone with cameras in the vicinity, is asked to call the Investigations Unit of the Grand Junction Police Department at 970-549-5208. Ask to speak with a detective.

The sheriff's office isn't expected to release additional information until Monday.

