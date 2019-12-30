HOLYOKE, Colo. — A Windsor man was arrested in Holyoke after meth was found in his vehicle following a high-speed chase through parts of Phillips County, according to a Facebook post from the Phillips County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Gustavo Almanza Pena was arrested and is being held without bond on the following charges:

Unlawful distribution of a schedule II controlled substance

Unlawful possession of schedule II controlled substance

Attempted first-degree assault of a peace officer

Vehicular eluding

Criminal mischief

Driving under the influence of drugs

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

Violation of a protection order

A deputy with PCSO attempted to make contact with a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, the post says.

The driver of the vehicle took off and led deputies on a high-speed chase through the city streets, according to PCSO.

As the driver approached the intersection of Emmerson Street and Reynolds Avenue, he lost control and struck a parked vehicle, according to the post.

The driver ran from the area, and a passenger got out and began fighting with deputies, PCSO said.

Eventually, the passenger was taken into custody and deputies were able to locate the driver at a nearby home and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect's vehicle was searched and deputies located 162.23 grams of methamphetamines packaged for sale along with other drug paraphernalia.

The passenger was released without charges and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries related to the crash.

