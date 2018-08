DENVER — Two people have been taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a home and found a meth lab inside, according to police.

In a Tweet, Denver police said officers executed a search warrant Tuesday night at a home in the 900 block of Vrain St. in the Villa Park neighborhood. It's unclear what they were looking for initially, but during their investigation, a meth lab was discovered at the home.

The home is located near Cowell Elementary School.

