Methamphetamine dealer in Greeley gets 16 years in Colorado prison

32-year-old Kory Fuller was sentenced to two 16 year sentences but will serve them at the same time.

GREELEY, Colo. — A drug dealer with gang ties pleaded guilty to two separate drug charges Wednesday, said the Weld County District Attorney's Office (WCDAO), and will serve 16 years in prison.

Kory Fuller, 32, pleaded guilty to:

Possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance

Special offender, for having a firearm while in possession of drugs

>> The video above is about when there were 64 indicted after drug trafficking bust in Colorado

Fuller also pleaded guilty to a separate drug case from 2020 on Wednesday and will serve both sentences at the same time in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Police said they were called to the Kum and Go gas station in May of 2019 in Greeley on a report of a road rage incident that involved a gun.

The victim told police Fuller was driving erratically on Highway 34 and when the victim told him to slow down, Fuller pointed a gun at him.

When police made contact with him, WCDAO said officers searched Fuller's car and found 114 grams of methamphetamine and later found a gun buried at a nearby construction site.

Fuller's second incident happened on December 18, 2020, when police said they received a call from the Fairfield Inn on 29th Street in Greeley.

The hotel staff recognized Fuller, who had several warrants out for his arrest, and when police arrived, they found 23 grams of methamphetamine inside his front waistband and took him into custody.

WCDAO said during their search, officers found a stolen gun, other drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale from Fuller’s hotel room.

