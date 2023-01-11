Four Denver area banks robbed in two days; suspect at large

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

DENVER — The FBI and Denver area police agencies asked Wednesday for the public's help in finding a man who robbed four banks in two days.

According to a crime alert from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, the most recent robbery happened just before noon Tuesday at the First Bank at 6701 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Jefferson County.

In that robbery, the man approached the teller, verbally demanded money and threatened the teller before leaving the bank, the alert says.

There were three other robberies before that at the following locations:

Jan. 9 at 10:35 a.m.: Chase Bank at 7605 W. 88th Ave., Arvada

Jan. 10 at 10:33 a.m.: First Bank at 8901 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

Jan. 10 at 11:50 a.m.: US Bank at 8441 W. Bowles Ave., Jefferson County

The man is described as white and in his 20s, 5-foot-6 to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slender build, dark hair, brown eyes, stubble facial hair and black glasses with thick frames.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

