Here are metro Denver's top 10 stolen vehicles for 2020

DENVER — The Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) has released a list of the most stolen cars in the Denver metro for 2020, and pickup trucks dominate the list.
Lakewood Police Department (LPD) warns that stolen vehicles are often used in other crimes and offer tips for residents to protect their vehicles.
> The video above is a 9NEWS report on the number of stolen cars in Denver in 2017.
Here is the breakdown of stolen cars from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020:
- Chevrolet Silverado (99-07) - 1,145 thefts
- Honda Civic (95-00) - 956 thefts
- Honda Accord (92-97) 924 thefts
- Ford F-250 (99-06) - 923 thefts
- GMC Sierra (99-07) - 602 thefts
- Ford F-150 (95, 97-98, 11-14, 19) - 561 thefts
- Ford F-350 (99-06) - 525 thefts
- Ram 1500 (98-05, 19) - 493 thefts
- Hyundai Sonata (11-17) - 460 thefts
- Honda CR-V (97-01) - 413 thefts
The 2020 list changed quite a bit from earlier in 2020. This is the list of vehicles that were reported stolen from Jan.1 to March 31:
1. Honda Civic (97-00) - 135 total thefts
2. Ford F-250 (99-04) - 113 total thefts
3. Honda Accord (95-97) - 104 total thefts
4. Chevrolet Silverado (00, 04-06) - 88 total thefts
5. Ford F-150 (95-98, 13-19) - 70 total thefts
6. Ford F-350 (04-06) - 67 total thefts
7. GMC Sierra (01-03) - 57 total thefts
8. Jeep Cherokee (98-01) - 50 total thefts
9. Subaru Forester (02-05) - 47 total thefts
10. Subaru Impreza (02-05) - 47 total thefts
