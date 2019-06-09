CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An Aurora man who shot an auto repair shop owner in the face has been convicted of attempted first degree murder.

According to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 36-year-old Michael Christopher Taylor called Shaus Motorsports in Aurora on Sept. 5, 2017 to ask about bringing his car in for service. The employee who answered the phone said the shop was booked that day, and Taylor got angry and became verbally abusive. He said he was coming to the shop anyway and hung up.

When Taylor got to the shop, he walked up to the service window and berated and cursed the employee, the release says. One of the shop's co-owners stepped in to intervene.

He tried to calm Taylor down but was unable to, according to the release. Taylor then began to throw things and pound on the counter top, refusing to leave.

The other co-owner of the shop then came in and asked Taylor to leave, then took a knife out of a drawer and stuck it in the counter top. He told Taylor they would defend themselves and asked him to leave, but Taylor still refused, the release says.

Taylor then pulled out a handgun and ran around the corner to the front of the office, where he shot the second co-owner in the face, according to the release. He then left through the front door.

The victim survived but was left with serious, permanent injuries. Taylor was arrested the next day with the gun, the release says.

“Spoiler alert: another felon with a gun. This one has been convicted not once, but twice before of this crime. We have grown weary of convicted felons who continue to get their hands on guns and then visit violence upon the innocent,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “This repeat felon shot someone in the face over his anger about getting his car serviced. There is no place in civilized society for such a criminal. He has proven that no amount of rehabilitation or second chances will keep him from violent conduct. For those who continue to whine that we incarcerate too many criminals, what do you propose doing with this guy? This is why we build prisons and have mandatory sentences to them.”

The presumptive sentencing range for attempted first degree murder is 16 to 48 years in prison, the DA's office said, but Taylor could get a much longer sentence than that. If he's convicted of being a habitual criminal, he would get 96 years. A sentencing date has not been set.

