x
Crime

Grand Junction girl thought to be traveling with 20-year-old found safe

An Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old who went missing from Grand Junction early Sunday morning.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl for whom the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) issued an Amber Alert on Sunday was found safe.

Authorities believed she was traveling with a 20-year-old whom authorities described as her boyfriend and could be in the Denver metro area.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said about 9:30 a.m. that she had been found safe and Teresa "Toby" Ochoa, 20, who identifies as male, was in custody.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help in finding the girl, who was thought to have left her home in 200 block of Village Lane in Grand Junction early Sunday.

They said she could be traveling with Ochoa in a green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with license plate AFQS92. They could have been headed to the Denver metro area, possibly Northglenn, MCSO said in a news release.

The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating this as a possible child kidnapping.

Credit: Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Teresa "Toby" Ochoa, 20

