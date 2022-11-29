11 missing children found during 2 week operation

Aurora Police and the U.S. Marshals conducted the operation to help recover endangered and missing children in the Denver metro area.

DENVER — Eleven missing children were located during an operation this month conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The operation, called "Operation Lost and Found" was a two-week multi-agency effort to locate or recover endangered missing children in the Denver metro area, according to the USMS.

The operation was the first dedicated missing child operation conducted by the USMS in Colorado.

Between Nov. 7 and 18, federal investigators worked with APD and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find the missing children, according to a U.S. Marshals news release. One adult was arrested for alleged interference with a custodial order, according to the USMS.

APD worked with the Colorado Department of Human Services to determine where each recovered child would be placed, according to the USMS.

“As the Marshals continue to develop our Missing Child Unit, we will continue to support state and local law enforcement partners in locating and reunifying missing and exploited children with their families,” said Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado.

The following agencies were involved in the operation:

U.S. Marshals Service District of Colorado

U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit

Aurora Police Department - Internet Crimes Against Children Unit

Colorado Bureau of Investigations

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Colorado Department of Human Services

Department of Homeland Security Investigations

