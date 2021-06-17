Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Dane Kallungi, 38, was taken into custody in New Mexico in connection to the deadly 2019 incident, Colorado Springs Police said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It's been more than two years since Jepsy Kallungi was last seen in Colorado Springs, but now her husband is in custody and facing a first-degree murder charge.

>Video above: Suzanne Morphew's husband, Barry Morphew, faces two new charges in her disappearance

After we broke the news this morning, Colorado Springs Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that Dane Kallungi, 38, was in custody in the Bernalillo Metropolitan Detention Center in New Mexico.

According to Colorado Court records, he's facing a first-degree murder charge for an incident that happened on March 20, 2019. A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 1, and he was listed in custody Thursday morning.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.