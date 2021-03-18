It's been 3 years since Rita Gutierrez-Garcia went missing

The Longmont woman was last seen March 18, 2018, and there's a $10,000 reward offered for information in her disappearance.

LONGMONT, Colo — Three years ago on Thursday was the last time anyone saw Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, and the investigation into the disappearance of the Longmont mother of three continues today.

Gutierrez-Garcia, 34, was last seen at 2:30 a.m. March 18, 2018, in a parking lot in the 300 block of Coffman Street. Longmont Police said at the time that she was on the phone while walking to a car with family and friends when she told them she'd catch a ride home with someone else.

Longmont Police think she is no longer alive, but her body has not been found. Investigators said they had made substantial progress in the case that they hope to share with the public soon and are still urging anyone with information to come forward.

> Video above: Man suspected of killing Longmont mom sentenced to decades in prison in an unrelated sex assault case.

The man identified as the suspect in her disappearance, Juan Jose Figueroa, was sentenced in May 2019 to 93 years in prison on numerous counts in a separate, unrelated sexual assault case. Investigators have physical evidence that Gutierrez-Garcia was in Figueroa’s white Chevy two-door pickup truck at one point.

Figueroa remains the only suspect in the disappearance at this time, police said.

Longmont Police Services have said they think Gutierrez-Garcia’s body is in a remote area near the Peak to Peak Highway, Rabbit Mountain, or anywhere from Rollins Pass to Jamestown.

The department offers a $10,000 reward for information that leads them to her remains or helps them make an arrest.

Information can also be reported to police directly by calling 303-774-3700 or emailing PoliceTipLine@longmontcolorado.gov, and callers can remain anonymous.

One year after her disappearance, a memorial bench was placed at Thompson Park in Longmont in her honor. The bench offers a place for those who loved her to remember her and be close to her. It was made possible by her family, with financial support from the community.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS