Missing man found dead in Denver

Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk was last seen on Dec. 29.

DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police.

They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around 2 p.m. on Dec. 29.

On Thursday, DPD tweeted that Vigil had been found in the 3400 block of West Conejos Place and pronounced deceased. Police said a death investigation is underway, but his death does not appear to be suspicious.

It was CBI's first time using a Missing Indigenous Person Alert since the program went live on Dec. 30 thanks to a law signed in 2022. The law expanded the investigation into cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people and created the alert through CBI.

