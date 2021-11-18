Endangered missing person alert issued for Mesa County woman

The Montrose Police Department is looking for a 41-year-old woman who might have been kidnapped on Wednesday.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Montrose Police Department (MPD) is looking for a 41-year-old woman who they think might have been kidnapped Wednesday.

Police are looking for Angela O'Neill, who was last seen at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, police said.

>Video above: How to report tips to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

Police said the suspect is 27-year-old Tre Richardson. Tre is 6-foot 4-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds, according to police.

Richardson is thought to be armed and dangerous and possibly headed to Mesa County, police said. Anyone who sees Richardson should not approach him and should call 911.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark blue 2003 Ford Windstar with Colorado license plate CGX-453.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.